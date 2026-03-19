Robots warm up for Beijing humanoid half-marathon
(People's Daily App) 16:29, March 19, 2026
Ready, set, compute! More than 20 teams joined the first test run for the 2026 Yizhuang humanoid robot half-marathon early Sunday morning in Beijing. The official race will take place on April 19.
(Produced by Xie Runjia)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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