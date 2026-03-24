Interview: China's landmark legislation reflects innovative approaches to green governance, says Uzbek expert

Xinhua) 14:15, March 24, 2026

TASHKENT, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China's adoption of the Ecological and Environmental Code at the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress marks a historic shift toward high-quality systematic governance and ecological civilization, Sharofiddin Tulaganov, Uzbek political observer and journalist, said in an interview with Xinhua.

The expert noted that the landmark legislation is the second law to be designated as a code in China's history, following the Civil Code. This move, he said, demonstrates China's innovative approach to both national and global environmental governance.

According to Tulaganov, the systematization of previously scattered environmental regulations into a single, unified code is a strategic decision that transforms ecological standards into universal norms for society as a whole.

The expert particularly highlighted the inclusion of a dedicated chapter on green and low-carbon development, calling it an innovative approach unprecedented in global legislative practice.

"Amid a complex global environmental situation, China's promotion of green transformation in a more systematic and standardized form is one of the most prudent decisions possible," Tulaganov told Xinhua. "This is because green and low-carbon development remains the fundamental solution to environmental and conservation challenges."

Tulaganov also emphasized the significance of the Chinese initiative for Central Asian nations, including Uzbekistan, which are also striving to develop green economies. He noted that China's establishment of rigorous legal mechanisms for environmental protection serves as a valuable reference.

"From this perspective, China's initiative to systematize environmental legislation can be seen as an important experience for improving ecological policies across our region," the expert concluded.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)