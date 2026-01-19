China-Central Asia economic, trade cooperation achieves remarkable progress in 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China-Central Asia economic and trade cooperation made considerable progress in 2025, with the total value of trade in goods reaching 106.3 billion U.S. dollars, a year-on-year increase of 12 percent, according to a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Commerce on Sunday.

The trade volume between China and Central Asia exceeded the 100-billion-U.S.-dollar mark for the first time in history, maintaining positive growth for five consecutive years, according to the statement.

China became the largest trading partner of Central Asian countries for the first time last year. China's exports to Central Asia reached 71.2 billion U.S. dollars, a year-on-year increase of 11 percent, driven by strong growth in mechanical and electrical products and high-tech products. Imports from Central Asia stood at 35.1 billion U.S. dollars, a year-on-year increase of 14 percent.

Cross-border e-commerce trade between China and Central Asia maintained rapid growth, while warehousing and logistics construction continued to advance, and cross-border payment cooperation was being fully rolled out.

High-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative continued to deepen and deliver tangible results. A number of major projects in fields such as connectivity, equipment manufacturing, green minerals, and modern agriculture were accelerated, effectively driving the expansion of exports to Central Asia and helping Central Asian countries achieve industrial upgrading and economic growth.

Looking ahead, the ministry said it will continue to optimize the trade structure, foster new forms of business, and promote the establishment of higher-level institutional arrangements.

