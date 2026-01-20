Trade volume between China, five Central Asian countries tops 100 bln U.S. dollars, demonstrating robust cooperation momentum: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:11, January 20, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The trade volume between China and the five Central Asian countries exceeded 100 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, a record high, which demonstrates robust momentum of bilateral cooperation, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

This also proved the leading and promoting role of the China-Central Asia mechanism, spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a daily news conference, citing statistics of the General Administration of Customs of China.

Guo said that as global economic growth remains sluggish and the international trading system faces serious challenges, China-Central Asia economic and trade cooperation has forged ahead against the odds, with trade volume reaching a new record high. This demonstrates the robust momentum of China-Central Asia cooperation, confirms the leading and promoting role of the China-Central Asia mechanism, and marks a new milestone in the history of China-Central Asia cooperation, he said.

Guo added that over the past year, relations between China and Central Asian countries have developed rapidly, with the China-Central Asia mechanism being increasingly improved, Belt and Road cooperation steadily advanced and people-to-people exchanges much closer.

"In particular, the successful holding of the second China-Central Asia Summit marks a new stage of high-quality development in bilateral cooperation," he noted.

China stands ready to work with Central Asian countries to build on the momentum, continue to act on the China-Central Asia Spirit, strengthen the China-Central Asian mechanism, promote all-round cooperation to move toward innovation, high quality and practicability, and join hands to build a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future, Guo said.

