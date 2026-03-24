Kenya hosts business forum to strengthen China-Kenya trade

Xinhua) 11:00, March 24, 2026

NAIROBI, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The China-Kenya Business Forum was held on Monday in Nairobi, bringing together more than 350 representatives from the government and business sectors of both countries to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment.

Themed around China's zero-tariff policy for 53 African countries with diplomatic relations with China, the forum was jointly organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency.

Kenyan Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, CCPIT Chairman Ren Hongbin and Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade and Industry Lee Kinyanjui delivered addresses, while representatives from Chinese and Kenyan businesses also shared their insights.

China will implement zero-tariff treatment for the 53 African countries starting May 1, which will provide more opportunities for African exporters to access the Chinese market, Ren said.

The event showcased Kenyan products eligible for zero-tariff access, he added, calling on businesses from both sides to seize opportunities, strengthen exchanges and achieve tangible results.

A total of 64 Chinese enterprises from sectors including agriculture, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing and finance participated in the forum. During the event, Chinese and Kenyan companies reached procurement agreements and explored cooperation in areas such as coffee, avocados and minerals.

Business matchmaking sessions covered sectors including agriculture and food, manufacturing, energy and mining, trade and finance, and technology, facilitating practical cooperation between enterprises.

During thematic discussions, government and business representatives exchanged views on the implementation of the zero-tariff policy, the development of logistics corridors and agricultural cooperation.

At the exhibition, 25 Kenyan companies from sectors including agriculture, mining and manufacturing showcased specialty products eligible for zero-tariff export to China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)