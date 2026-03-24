China pledges to deepen trade ties with Kenya

Xinhua) 08:43, March 24, 2026

NAIROBI, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Monday attended the China-Kenya Business Forum in Nairobi, where he reaffirmed China's commitment to expanding trade with Kenya and the wider African region.

Han said that in April last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kenyan President William Ruto jointly agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a China-Kenya community with a shared future for the new era, setting the direction for the long-term development of relations.

The Chinese vice president put forward three proposals to strengthen bilateral ties. First, to consolidate strategic mutual trust. China stands ready to strengthen alignment between its development strategies and the Kenya Vision 2030, and to support African countries, including Kenya, in transforming resource advantages into development strengths so as to advance modernization together.

Second, to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation. China is Kenya's largest trading partner and source of foreign investment, while Kenya is China's largest trading partner in East Africa. China is willing to expand cooperation in areas such as agricultural technology, the digital economy and green energy, and encourages more capable Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in Kenya.

Third, to uphold multilateralism. President Xi has announced that starting May 1, China will implement a zero-tariff policy for all products from 53 African countries with diplomatic ties to China. China is ready to work with African countries, including Kenya, to safeguard the multilateral trading system and foster an open, inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for international economic cooperation.

Han said that China's recently concluded annual "two sessions" approved the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan, which charts the country's development blueprint for the next five years. China will remain committed to expanding high-level opening-up and will share opportunities and achieve success with countries, including Kenya, through open development.

Prior to the event, Han also held talks with Kenyan Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. He said China supports Kenya in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions and welcomes Kenya to make full use of trade facilitation measures to boost exports of high-quality and distinctive products to China, tapping into the vast opportunities of the Chinese market.

China is a good partner and friend of Kenya, Kindiki said, noting that through the Belt and Road Initiative, China has promoted regional connectivity and created significant opportunities for Kenya.

Kenya is willing to fully leverage the benefits of the zero-tariff policy to expand exports to China, promote balanced trade, enhance technological exchanges, and position itself as a gateway for China to the broader African market, Kindiki added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)