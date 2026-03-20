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Chinese vice president to visit Kenya, South Africa and Seychelles
(Xinhua) 16:06, March 20, 2026
BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will visit Kenya, South Africa and Seychelles from March 22 to 30 at the invitation of Deputy President of Kenya Kithure Kindiki, Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile and Vice President of Seychelles Sebastien Pillay, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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