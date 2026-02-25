Chinese investments drive job creation, says South African official

Xinhua) 10:13, February 25, 2026

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese investments have created thousands of jobs and introduced advanced manufacturing technologies in South Africa's Gauteng Province, a provincial official said on Monday.

Delivering the State of the Province Address, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi noted a series of multi-sectoral investments by Chinese firms aimed at bolstering the province's economic growth.

Lesufi highlighted Chung Fung Metal's 156-million-U.S.-dollar investment in a new steel factory, which opened in January and has created over 1,000 jobs.

"This new steel factory has brought the latest technologies in steel manufacturing to our shores," Lesufi said, adding that a further 1,000 permanent positions are expected once a proposed direct reduced iron plant is fully operational.

The premier further noted Chery International's acquisition of a plant in Pretoria and a 150-million-U.S.-dollar investment by Haier's local subsidiary Kwikot in Benoni, which together protect more than 1,400 existing jobs and support the provincial goal of creating 250,000 positions, especially for the youth.

As South Africa's economic hub, Gauteng continues to host a wide range of Chinese enterprises, further deepening the economic partnership between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)