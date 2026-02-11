Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg celebrates upcoming Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 10:45, February 11, 2026

Chinese Consul General in Johannesburg Pan Qingjiang addresses a reception to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg hosted a reception Monday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year of Horse, which falls on Feb. 17.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Consul General in Johannesburg Pan Qingjiang extended his warm festive greetings and best wishes to Chinese nationals and South African friends. He expressed sincere appreciation to the local Chinese communities and South African partners for their efforts to strengthen China-South Africa relations at all levels.

"The Chinese New Year carries the Chinese philosophy of peace, amity and harmony, which echoes the core values of South African culture and that of human society," Pan said.

The reception was attended by more than 300 guests, including government officials, business leaders, academia, media, non-governmental organizations and consular corps, as well as members of the overseas Chinese communities.

During the event, participants enjoyed Chinese cultural experiences, including hands-on tea ceremonies, woodblock printing, and other activities, giving guests a closer insight into traditional Chinese culture.

Ntombizanele Sifuba, a member of Free State Executive Council for sports, arts, culture and recreation, wished the Chinese people a prosperous new year, saying that 2026 Chinese New Year celebration, a cultural phenomenon in its own right, provides an opportunity to further rekindle and solidify our cultural ties.

"China and South Africa share cordial relations and have forged cooperation in business, culture, academia, governance, and other areas. Today's celebration clearly demonstrates our commitment to further promoting relations and cooperation between China and Gauteng," said Morakane Mosupyoe, speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

The Chinese Lunar New Year would bring renewed energy to the Chinese friends, encouraging them to continue contributing to the global economy, especially the African continent, she added.

Morakane Mosupyoe, speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, speaks at a reception to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

Ntombizanele Sifuba, a member of Free State Executive Council for sports, arts, culture and recreation, speaks at a reception to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

People interact with a robot dog during a reception to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

Artists perform a Chinese drum show during a reception to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

