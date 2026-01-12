China, South Africa call for closer South-South cooperation

MASERU, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation on Saturday with his South African counterpart, Ronald Lamola, calling for both countries to uphold multilateralism and strengthen South-South cooperation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, congratulated South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) on the 114th anniversary of its founding, expressing confidence that through the concerted efforts of the ANC, South Africa will unite to address external disruptions and achieve national development and revitalization.

China stands ready to maintain high-level exchanges with South Africa, expand inter-party interactions, strengthen strategic mutual trust and deepen practical cooperation, he said, noting that China will facilitate the implementation in South Africa of its zero-tariff measures for Africa and support South Africa's economic development, so as to deliver benefits to the South African people.

He called on both sides to ensure the success of the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges and further consolidate the public support underpinning China-South Africa and China-Africa friendship.

Wang noted that South Africa successfully hosted the Group of Twenty (G20) Leaders' Summit last year despite external pressure, and the Chinese side congratulates South Africa on this achievement.

In a world marked by turbulence and uncertainty, China firmly supports South Africa in playing a greater role in international affairs, and stands ready to work with South Africa and other Global South countries to uphold the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, oppose the law of the jungle and hegemonism, and jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, Wang said.

For his part, Lamola welcomed Wang's visit to Africa in the New Year and thanked China for its support for South Africa's hosting of the G20 Leaders' Summit and for its assistance in promoting the economic and social development of African countries, including South Africa.

Reaffirming South Africa's adherence to the one-China principle, he said South Africa is willing to further strengthen political mutual trust with China, deepen practical cooperation, expand people-to-people exchanges, enhance multilateral coordination, and continue advancing the China-South Africa all-round strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.

South Africa is ready to work with China to jointly uphold multilateralism, safeguard the central role of the United Nations, and defend international fairness and justice, Lamola said.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern.

