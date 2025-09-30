Cape Town hosts 2025 China to Cape Book Fair celebrating literature and cultural exchange

Cape Town came alive from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 as the 2025 China to Cape Book Fair officially opened, marking a vibrant celebration of literature and deepening ties between South Africa and China. The event, held in the heart of the city, brought together readers, publishers, and cultural leaders from both nations in a shared effort to promote understanding through the power of books.

A visitor browses books at the 2025 China to Cape Book Fair. (People's Daily Online/Dai Kairan)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Li Nan, who chaired the event on behalf of the Chinese Publishing Delegation, emphasized the timeless role of literature in fostering global connections. He described books as a bridge for mutual understanding and communication between different countries and cultures. "Through these books, we hope to build a bridge that crosses time and space," Li said. "So that South African friends can get to know China better, and so that the Chinese people can better understand South Africa and African culture."

This year's fair showcases a curated collection of Chinese publications, ranging from historical classics to contemporary works that explore topics such as traditional Chinese arts, culinary culture, modern advancements in artificial intelligence, and the development of 5G technologies. The aim is to present a multidimensional view of China, encouraging dialogue and knowledge sharing between the two nations.

Also addressing the audience was You Wenze, the consul general of the Chinese Consulate in Cape Town, who underscored the relevance of printed literature in an increasingly digital world. He noted that while online content is often fragmented and fleeting, books provide depth, structure, and a more reflective reading experience. He described the fair as a "visual feast" and an open window to the charm and richness of Chinese culture.

The fair received strong support from local South African partners, including the Independent Media Group and Loot Company. The CEO of Independent Media praised the event as a "living platform for exchange," highlighting its role in fostering education, innovation in publishing, and mutual respect. He reminded attendees that stories, whether spoken, written, or illustrated, remain among the most powerful tools for human connection.

Tan Fangzheng, editor-in-chief of Higher Education Press Co., Ltd., spoke about the important role of culture in building international friendships. He stressed the need for high-quality and timely publications that help citizens stay informed and connected to global developments, particularly in science and technology. "We have to use culture to make friends," he said, adding that publishing should serve as a medium through which people learn and grow together.

Ge Qingwen, president of Yilin Press, also addressed the audience, expressing his honor in participating as a representative of Chinese publishing. He highlighted Yilin Press's work in translating and introducing South African literature to Chinese readers, including books by Nobel Prize-winning authors and popular figures such as comedian Trevor Noah. Ge said that the company's mission is to facilitate cultural exchange and bring Chinese readers closer to a real, comprehensive understanding of South Africa. "Through the books on display," he said, "we hope our South African friends will gain a deeper understanding for a real, multidimensional, and comprehensive China."

The 2025 China to Cape Book Fair is the result of close collaboration between leading Chinese publishing houses and South African institutions. More than just a literary event, it serves as a powerful example of soft diplomacy, strengthening the people-to-people foundation of the strategic partnership between the two countries. As the fair continues over the coming days, it offers Cape Town residents and visitors alike a unique opportunity to discover new stories, explore distant cultures, and build lasting connections one book at a time.

