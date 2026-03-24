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Eco-protection efforts turn island green in S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 08:35, March 24, 2026

People have fun along the coastline on Zhaoshu Island of Sansha, south China's Hainan Province, March 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

SANSHA, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Once barren, the Zhaoshu Island has been turned into a green treasure after years-long ecological conservation efforts including afforestation, waste classification and seawater desalination by Sansha City.

A staff member irrigates potted plants at a nursery on Zhaoshu Island of Sansha, south China's Hainan Province, March 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A farmer plants seedlings on Zhaoshu Island of Sansha, south China's Hainan Province, March 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member puts shell specimen artworks in place at a shop on Zhaoshu Island of Sansha, south China's Hainan Province, March 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows a view along the coastline on Zhaoshu Island of Sansha, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member irrigates plants on Zhaoshu Island of Sansha, south China's Hainan Province, March 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A resident shows handmade fridge magnets at a shop on Zhaoshu Island of Sansha, south China's Hainan Province, March 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

A motorcycle rider passes by a waste collection point on Zhaoshu Island of Sansha, south China's Hainan Province, March 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows a residential cluster on Zhaoshu Island of Sansha, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)