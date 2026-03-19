Tourists view flowers at Boao Town in China's Hainan
Tourists view flowers at Nanqiang Village of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, March 17, 2026. Flowers in Nanqiang Village are in full bloom, attracting tourists for sightseeing.
The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026 is scheduled to be held in Boao from March 24 to 27. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Tourists view flowers at Nanqiang Village of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, March 17, 2026. Flowers in Nanqiang Village are in full bloom, attracting tourists for sightseeing.
The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026 is scheduled to be held in Boao from March 24 to 27. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Tourists view flowers at Nanqiang Village of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, March 17, 2026. Flowers in Nanqiang Village are in full bloom, attracting tourists for sightseeing.
The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026 is scheduled to be held in Boao from March 24 to 27. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Tourists view flowers at Nanqiang Village of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, March 17, 2026. Flowers in Nanqiang Village are in full bloom, attracting tourists for sightseeing.
The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026 is scheduled to be held in Boao from March 24 to 27. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 17, 2026 shows flower fields at Nanqiang Village of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. Flowers in Nanqiang Village are in full bloom, attracting tourists for sightseeing.
The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026 is scheduled to be held in Boao from March 24 to 27. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
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