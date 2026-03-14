Duty-free sales of daily consumer goods exceed 5 mln yuan in Hainan
Candies are pictured at a duty-free grocery in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 12, 2026. Since the "zero-tariff" policy on imported goods for Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) residents took effect one month ago, duty-free sales have reached 5.37 million yuan (approximately 778,700 U.S. dollars), with 28,000 shopping visits recorded between Feb. 11 and March 10, according to Haikou Customs. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A woman chooses household chemicals at a duty-free grocery in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 12, 2026. Since the "zero-tariff" policy on imported goods for Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) residents took effect one month ago, duty-free sales have reached 5.37 million yuan (approximately 778,700 U.S. dollars), with 28,000 shopping visits recorded between Feb. 11 and March 10, according to Haikou Customs. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Household chemicals are pictured at a duty-free grocery in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 12, 2026. Since the "zero-tariff" policy on imported goods for Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) residents took effect one month ago, duty-free sales have reached 5.37 million yuan (approximately 778,700 U.S. dollars), with 28,000 shopping visits recorded between Feb. 11 and March 10, according to Haikou Customs. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A staff member arranges milk powder at a duty-free grocery in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 12, 2026. Since the "zero-tariff" policy on imported goods for Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) residents took effect one month ago, duty-free sales have reached 5.37 million yuan (approximately 778,700 U.S. dollars), with 28,000 shopping visits recorded between Feb. 11 and March 10, according to Haikou Customs. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A customer shops at a duty-free grocery in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 12, 2026. Since the "zero-tariff" policy on imported goods for Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) residents took effect one month ago, duty-free sales have reached 5.37 million yuan (approximately 778,700 U.S. dollars), with 28,000 shopping visits recorded between Feb. 11 and March 10, according to Haikou Customs. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Customers shop at a duty-free grocery in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 12, 2026. Since the "zero-tariff" policy on imported goods for Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) residents took effect one month ago, duty-free sales have reached 5.37 million yuan (approximately 778,700 U.S. dollars), with 28,000 shopping visits recorded between Feb. 11 and March 10, according to Haikou Customs. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
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