Duty-free sales of daily consumer goods exceed 5 mln yuan in Hainan

Xinhua) 09:39, March 14, 2026

Candies are pictured at a duty-free grocery in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 12, 2026. Since the "zero-tariff" policy on imported goods for Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) residents took effect one month ago, duty-free sales have reached 5.37 million yuan (approximately 778,700 U.S. dollars), with 28,000 shopping visits recorded between Feb. 11 and March 10, according to Haikou Customs. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A woman chooses household chemicals at a duty-free grocery in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 12, 2026. Since the "zero-tariff" policy on imported goods for Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) residents took effect one month ago, duty-free sales have reached 5.37 million yuan (approximately 778,700 U.S. dollars), with 28,000 shopping visits recorded between Feb. 11 and March 10, according to Haikou Customs. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Household chemicals are pictured at a duty-free grocery in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 12, 2026. Since the "zero-tariff" policy on imported goods for Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) residents took effect one month ago, duty-free sales have reached 5.37 million yuan (approximately 778,700 U.S. dollars), with 28,000 shopping visits recorded between Feb. 11 and March 10, according to Haikou Customs. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member arranges milk powder at a duty-free grocery in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 12, 2026. Since the "zero-tariff" policy on imported goods for Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) residents took effect one month ago, duty-free sales have reached 5.37 million yuan (approximately 778,700 U.S. dollars), with 28,000 shopping visits recorded between Feb. 11 and March 10, according to Haikou Customs. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A customer shops at a duty-free grocery in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 12, 2026. Since the "zero-tariff" policy on imported goods for Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) residents took effect one month ago, duty-free sales have reached 5.37 million yuan (approximately 778,700 U.S. dollars), with 28,000 shopping visits recorded between Feb. 11 and March 10, according to Haikou Customs. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Customers shop at a duty-free grocery in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 12, 2026. Since the "zero-tariff" policy on imported goods for Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) residents took effect one month ago, duty-free sales have reached 5.37 million yuan (approximately 778,700 U.S. dollars), with 28,000 shopping visits recorded between Feb. 11 and March 10, according to Haikou Customs. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Sheng Chuyi)