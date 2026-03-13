Duty-free sales of daily consumer goods exceed 5 mln yuan in Hainan

Xinhua) 08:51, March 13, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2026 shows a view of the Sanya International Duty Free City in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

HAIKOU, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Since the "zero-tariff" policy on imported goods for Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) residents took effect one month ago, duty-free sales have reached 5.37 million yuan (approximately 778,700 U.S. dollars), with 28,000 shopping visits recorded between Feb. 11 and March 10, according to Haikou Customs.

Over the past month, the selection of products available at "zero-tariff" duty-free shops has continued to grow, effectively meeting the daily needs of local residents. The shops have also rolled out various promotional campaigns, offering island residents even greater savings.

The first batch of duty-free shops for daily consumer goods opened on Feb. 11, 2026, in Haikou, Sanya, and Danzhou.

Eligible residents include Chinese nationals holding a Hainan ID card, local residence permit, or local social security card, as well as overseas personnel working and residing in Hainan with valid residence permits.

The policy covers daily necessities, including designated food and beverages, personal care products, household items, and maternal and child supplies. Each eligible resident receives an annual duty-free shopping quota of 10,000 yuan, with no limit on purchase frequency.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)