Hainan's 1st batch of daily consumer goods duty-free shops for island residents opens

Xinhua) 16:58, February 11, 2026

Customers select goods at a daily consumer goods duty-free shop for island residents in Haikou, south China's Hainan, Feb. 11, 2026. The first batch of daily consumer goods duty-free shops for island residents in south China's Hainan Province opened on Wednesday.

The layout for the first five daily consumer goods duty-free shops is three in Haikou, one in Sanya, and one in Danzhou.

Each eligible resident is granted an annual duty-free shopping quota of 10,000 yuan (about 1,437 U.S. dollars), with no limit on the number of purchases. The policy covers daily necessities, including specified food and beverages, daily chemical products, household goods, and maternal and child supplies. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

