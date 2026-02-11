Hainan's 1st batch of daily consumer goods duty-free shops for island residents opens
Customers select goods at a daily consumer goods duty-free shop for island residents in Haikou, south China's Hainan, Feb. 11, 2026. The first batch of daily consumer goods duty-free shops for island residents in south China's Hainan Province opened on Wednesday.
The layout for the first five daily consumer goods duty-free shops is three in Haikou, one in Sanya, and one in Danzhou.
Each eligible resident is granted an annual duty-free shopping quota of 10,000 yuan (about 1,437 U.S. dollars), with no limit on the number of purchases. The policy covers daily necessities, including specified food and beverages, daily chemical products, household goods, and maternal and child supplies. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Customers select goods at a daily consumer goods duty-free shop for island residents in Haikou, south China's Hainan, Feb. 11, 2026. The first batch of daily consumer goods duty-free shops for island residents in south China's Hainan Province opened on Wednesday.
The layout for the first five daily consumer goods duty-free shops is three in Haikou, one in Sanya, and one in Danzhou.
Each eligible resident is granted an annual duty-free shopping quota of 10,000 yuan (about 1,437 U.S. dollars), with no limit on the number of purchases. The policy covers daily necessities, including specified food and beverages, daily chemical products, household goods, and maternal and child supplies. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Customers select goods at a daily consumer goods duty-free shop for island residents in Haikou, south China's Hainan, Feb. 11, 2026. The first batch of daily consumer goods duty-free shops for island residents in south China's Hainan Province opened on Wednesday.
The layout for the first five daily consumer goods duty-free shops is three in Haikou, one in Sanya, and one in Danzhou.
Each eligible resident is granted an annual duty-free shopping quota of 10,000 yuan (about 1,437 U.S. dollars), with no limit on the number of purchases. The policy covers daily necessities, including specified food and beverages, daily chemical products, household goods, and maternal and child supplies. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Customers select goods at a daily consumer goods duty-free shop for island residents in Haikou, south China's Hainan, Feb. 11, 2026. The first batch of daily consumer goods duty-free shops for island residents in south China's Hainan Province opened on Wednesday.
The layout for the first five daily consumer goods duty-free shops is three in Haikou, one in Sanya, and one in Danzhou.
Each eligible resident is granted an annual duty-free shopping quota of 10,000 yuan (about 1,437 U.S. dollars), with no limit on the number of purchases. The policy covers daily necessities, including specified food and beverages, daily chemical products, household goods, and maternal and child supplies. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Customers select goods at a daily consumer goods duty-free shop for island residents in Haikou, south China's Hainan, Feb. 11, 2026. The first batch of daily consumer goods duty-free shops for island residents in south China's Hainan Province opened on Wednesday.
The layout for the first five daily consumer goods duty-free shops is three in Haikou, one in Sanya, and one in Danzhou.
Each eligible resident is granted an annual duty-free shopping quota of 10,000 yuan (about 1,437 U.S. dollars), with no limit on the number of purchases. The policy covers daily necessities, including specified food and beverages, daily chemical products, household goods, and maternal and child supplies. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Customers select goods at a daily consumer goods duty-free shop for island residents in Haikou, south China's Hainan, Feb. 11, 2026. The first batch of daily consumer goods duty-free shops for island residents in south China's Hainan Province opened on Wednesday.
The layout for the first five daily consumer goods duty-free shops is three in Haikou, one in Sanya, and one in Danzhou.
Each eligible resident is granted an annual duty-free shopping quota of 10,000 yuan (about 1,437 U.S. dollars), with no limit on the number of purchases. The policy covers daily necessities, including specified food and beverages, daily chemical products, household goods, and maternal and child supplies. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Customers select goods at a daily consumer goods duty-free shop for island residents in Haikou, south China's Hainan, Feb. 11, 2026. The first batch of daily consumer goods duty-free shops for island residents in south China's Hainan Province opened on Wednesday.
The layout for the first five daily consumer goods duty-free shops is three in Haikou, one in Sanya, and one in Danzhou.
Each eligible resident is granted an annual duty-free shopping quota of 10,000 yuan (about 1,437 U.S. dollars), with no limit on the number of purchases. The policy covers daily necessities, including specified food and beverages, daily chemical products, household goods, and maternal and child supplies. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Customers select goods at a daily consumer goods duty-free shop for island residents in Haikou, south China's Hainan, Feb. 11, 2026. The first batch of daily consumer goods duty-free shops for island residents in south China's Hainan Province opened on Wednesday.
The layout for the first five daily consumer goods duty-free shops is three in Haikou, one in Sanya, and one in Danzhou.
Each eligible resident is granted an annual duty-free shopping quota of 10,000 yuan (about 1,437 U.S. dollars), with no limit on the number of purchases. The policy covers daily necessities, including specified food and beverages, daily chemical products, household goods, and maternal and child supplies. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Customers select goods at a daily consumer goods duty-free shop for island residents in Haikou, south China's Hainan, Feb. 11, 2026. The first batch of daily consumer goods duty-free shops for island residents in south China's Hainan Province opened on Wednesday.
The layout for the first five daily consumer goods duty-free shops is three in Haikou, one in Sanya, and one in Danzhou.
Each eligible resident is granted an annual duty-free shopping quota of 10,000 yuan (about 1,437 U.S. dollars), with no limit on the number of purchases. The policy covers daily necessities, including specified food and beverages, daily chemical products, household goods, and maternal and child supplies. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Customers select goods at a daily consumer goods duty-free shop for island residents in Haikou, south China's Hainan, Feb. 11, 2026. The first batch of daily consumer goods duty-free shops for island residents in south China's Hainan Province opened on Wednesday.
The layout for the first five daily consumer goods duty-free shops is three in Haikou, one in Sanya, and one in Danzhou.
Each eligible resident is granted an annual duty-free shopping quota of 10,000 yuan (about 1,437 U.S. dollars), with no limit on the number of purchases. The policy covers daily necessities, including specified food and beverages, daily chemical products, household goods, and maternal and child supplies. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Customers select goods at a daily consumer goods duty-free shop for island residents in Haikou, south China's Hainan, Feb. 11, 2026. The first batch of daily consumer goods duty-free shops for island residents in south China's Hainan Province opened on Wednesday.
The layout for the first five daily consumer goods duty-free shops is three in Haikou, one in Sanya, and one in Danzhou.
Each eligible resident is granted an annual duty-free shopping quota of 10,000 yuan (about 1,437 U.S. dollars), with no limit on the number of purchases. The policy covers daily necessities, including specified food and beverages, daily chemical products, household goods, and maternal and child supplies. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scenery of Wuzhishan section of Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park
- China's Hainan to open first batch of duty-free daily goods shops for island residents
- China introduces zero-tariff policy on imported goods for Hainan residents
- Hainan's Zaopo vinegar sees industrial growth as traditional brewing combined with modern production
- China's Qiongzhou Strait gears up to ensure smooth Spring Festival travel rush
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.