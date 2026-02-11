Scenery of Wuzhishan section of Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park
An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Feb. 4, 2026 shows a view of the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province. Wuzhishan section is a core part of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2026 shows a view at the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province. Wuzhishan section is a core part of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)
This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2026 shows a view at the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province. Wuzhishan section is a core part of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)
This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2026 shows the alsophila spinulosa, a rare tree species at Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province. Wuzhishan section is a core part of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)
An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Feb. 4, 2026 shows a view of the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province. Wuzhishan section is a core part of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2026 shows a view at the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province. Wuzhishan section is a core part of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)
