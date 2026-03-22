Chinese premier stresses stable, safe grain supply

Xinhua) 10:41, March 22, 2026

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for efforts to ensure the stable and safe supply of grain and other key agricultural products to underpin a sound start to the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

Doing a good job in work related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers, and ensuring a bumper harvest of grain and agricultural products throughout the year are of great significance, Li told the meeting on national spring agricultural production held in Zhoukou, central China's Henan Province, on Friday.

It is imperative to never relax efforts in grain production and ensure a stable and safe supply of grain and other important agricultural products, according to Li. He urged policies designed to strengthen agriculture, benefit farmers, and boost rural prosperity to deliver greater outcomes, and called for efforts to advance the all-round revitalization of rural areas.

He also called for all regions and departments to refine spring field management, stabilize grain sown areas, strengthen disaster prevention, and strive for a bumper summer grain and oil harvest.

Vice Premier Liu Guozhong attended the meeting, calling for integrating the outcomes of fostering and practicing a correct understanding of governance performance into the results of the development of agriculture, rural areas and farmers.

Liu also inspected winter wheat seedling conditions, agricultural technologies and supplies in the cities of Xuchang and Zhoukou in Henan Province before the meeting.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks at the meeting on national spring agricultural production held in Zhoukou, central China's Henan Province, on March 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)