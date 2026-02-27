Home>>
A sweet global share: China's apple industry in numbers
(People's Daily App) 13:21, February 27, 2026
More than half of the world's apples come from one country. In 2024, China accounted for 61.1 percent of global output, with 51.29 million tons harvested. Going from vast orchards stretching across provinces to overseas markets, China's apples are going global. Discover the world-leading industry behind this everyday fruit. (Produced by Chen Lidan, Zhan Huilan, Liu Haozhe, Xu Zheqi, Zhang Jian, intern Ding Man and intern Liu Yunyun)
