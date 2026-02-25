Languages

Archive

Home>>

China's grain boom

(People's Daily App) 15:02, February 25, 2026

As the world's top grain producer, China saw per capita grain possession far exceed the 400 kg safety line during its 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), bolstering food security amid stable markets. See the stats!

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories