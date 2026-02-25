Home>>
China's grain boom
(People's Daily App) 15:02, February 25, 2026
As the world's top grain producer, China saw per capita grain possession far exceed the 400 kg safety line during its 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), bolstering food security amid stable markets. See the stats!
