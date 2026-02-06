China details measures to further advance agricultural modernization, rural revitalization

Xinhua) 13:35, February 06, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs issued an implementation plan on Friday, detailing measures to promote agricultural modernization and rural revitalization.

The plan outlined measures to ensure stable production of grain and edible oil, modernize the livestock sector, foster high-quality growth in fisheries, secure output of key commercial crops such as cotton, sugar, rubber, fruit and vegetables, and develop a diversified food supply system.

Efforts should also be made to strengthen the development of high-standard farmland and capacity-building for the prevention and mitigation of natural disasters, enhance the overall safety and quality of agricultural produce, and improve international agricultural cooperation, the plan said.

To consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, measures will be taken to improve regular support policies, strengthen more precise and timely assistance, improve the effectiveness of industrial and employment support programs, and adopt tiered, differentiated measures for underdeveloped areas, it said.

The plan also pledged measures to strengthen agricultural science and technology and equipment support, promote a comprehensive green transition in agriculture, develop and expand rural industries to boost incomes, accelerate improvements in modern living conditions in rural areas, and deepen rural reform.

