1st Int'l Day of Taijiquan celebrated in Europe

Xinhua) 09:57, March 22, 2026

Alexandra Rudolf, a Taijiquan enthusiast, poses for a photo during the celebration event in Budapest, Hungary, on March 21, 2026. A celebration of the first International Day of Taijiquan, organized by the Hungarian Wushu Federation, was held here on Saturday at Heroes' Square. (Photo by Marton Koncz/Xinhua)

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Taijiquan enthusiasts across Europe performed the Chinese traditional martial arts together to mark the first International Day of Taijiquan on Saturday.

On Nov. 5, 2025, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution at its 43rd session of the General Conference designating March 21 as the International Taijiquan Day.

Taijiquan enthusiasts perform during the celebration event in Budapest, Hungary, on March 21, 2026. A celebration of the first International Day of Taijiquan, organized by the Hungarian Wushu Federation, was held here on Saturday at Heroes' Square. (Photo by Marton Koncz/Xinhua)

Taijiquan enthusiasts perform during the celebration event in Budapest, Hungary, on March 21, 2026. A celebration of the first International Day of Taijiquan, organized by the Hungarian Wushu Federation, was held here on Saturday at Heroes' Square. (Photo by Marton Koncz/Xinhua)

Taijiquan enthusiasts perform during the celebration event in Budapest, Hungary, on March 21, 2026. A celebration of the first International Day of Taijiquan, organized by the Hungarian Wushu Federation, was held here on Saturday at Heroes' Square. (Photo by Marton Koncz/Xinhua)

Enthusiasts perform Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, in Vienna, Austria, March 21, 2026. A celebration of the first International Taijiquan Day was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Enthusiasts perform Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, in Vienna, Austria, March 21, 2026. A celebration of the first International Taijiquan Day was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Enthusiasts perform Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, in Vienna, Austria, March 21, 2026. A celebration of the first International Taijiquan Day was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Romanians practice Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, with a Chinese master during an International Taijiquan Day event at the Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, March 20, 2026. A lecture ahead of the first International Taijiquan Day was held on Friday at the Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Romanians practice Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, with a Chinese master during an International Taijiquan Day event at the Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, March 20, 2026. A lecture ahead of the first International Taijiquan Day was held on Friday at the Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Romanians practice Taijiquan, a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, with a Chinese master during an International Taijiquan Day event at the Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, March 20, 2026. A lecture ahead of the first International Taijiquan Day was held on Friday at the Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Taijiquan practitioners perform during the celebration event in Paris, France, on March 18, 2026. A celebration ahead of the first International Day of Taijiquan, to be observed on March 21, was held on Wednesday at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris under the theme "Fit for Life, Go for Taiji." (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Taijiquan practitioners perform during the celebration event in Paris, France, on March 18, 2026. A celebration ahead of the first International Day of Taijiquan, to be observed on March 21, was held on Wednesday at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris under the theme "Fit for Life, Go for Taiji." (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Taijiquan practitioners perform during the celebration event in Paris, France, on March 18, 2026. A celebration ahead of the first International Day of Taijiquan, to be observed on March 21, was held on Wednesday at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris under the theme "Fit for Life, Go for Taiji." (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Taijiquan practitioners perform during the celebration event in Paris, France, on March 18, 2026. A celebration ahead of the first International Day of Taijiquan, to be observed on March 21, was held on Wednesday at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris under the theme "Fit for Life, Go for Taiji." (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)