Trump threatens to hit Iran's power plants if Strait of Hormuz not opened within 48 hours

Xinhua) 09:33, March 22, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on social media Saturday that the United States would target Iranian power plants if the country fails to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)