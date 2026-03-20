Trump faces growing political trilemma three weeks into Iran war

Xinhua) 14:33, March 20, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Nearly three weeks into the war with Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump has found himself squeezed between three different sources of pressure: political allies, business leaders and even his own MAGA ("Make America Great Again") base -- each with its own expectations and demands.

The president has issued contradictory statements regarding the targets, scale and duration of military action against Iran, reflecting his attempts to appeal to different constituencies. The inability to reconcile these competing pressures has left him caught in an "impossible trinity."

CONTRADICTORY STATEMENTS

Reviewing Trump's recent statements on the prospects of the war with Iran, his rhetoric has veered between ending the war and pressing on.

On Sunday, he said that the United States had "essentially defeated Iran," yet denied being ready to declare victory. On Monday, he stated that the war will not end this week, "but it'll be soon." On Tuesday, he said, "We're not ready to leave yet, but we will be leaving in the near future."

Analysts say that such contradictory statements are no coincidence.

David Smith, an American politics and foreign policy analyst from the Australian think tank U.S. Studies Centre, suggested that Trump's comments were likely politically motivated rather than an accurate portrayal of the status of the war.

Clay Ramsay, a researcher at the Center for International and Security Studies at the University of Maryland, told Xinhua: "To the hawks, he says that the U.S. will not leave the war prematurely ... To the business community, he says that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened soon ... To the MAGA base, he says the war has already been won."

THE TRILEMMA

The three groups mentioned by Ramsey represent the three key forces influencing decision-making in the White House, each hoping the duration and scale of U.S. military action against Iran will align with their own agendas.

U.S. media and analysts point to Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Tom Cotton as the leading figures among the pro-war "hawks." They support U.S. military action against Iran alongside Israel, advocate firmly for preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, and call on Trump to completely destroy Iran's military capabilities or even overthrow its current regime.

Graham has argued that a nuclear-capable Iran would pose a threat to the United States and must be neutralized. The senator from South Carolina has framed military action against Iran as "necessary and long justified" to ensure Iran "never goes back to the nuclear business."

The view has been echoed by conservative commentator and podcaster Mark Levin, a highly influential figure in the MAGA movement. Levin, one of the operation's fiercest defenders, often argues that the war is a necessary defensive measure to prevent a nuclear threat to the United States.

Meanwhile, some White House officials are voicing concerns about the war and its potential consequences, including senior advisors from the U.S. Treasury Department and the National Economic Council, as well as Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

According to Reuters, these figures have warned Trump that the war-driven spike in oil prices could have political consequences detrimental to the Republican Party.

Even one of Trump's key advisors has called for an exit from the conflict. White House crypto and AI czar David Sacks recently said the United States ought to "declare victory and get out" of the war.

Economists, such as Moody's Chief Economist Mark Zandi, have also warned that high energy prices driven by the war with Iran could push the United States into a recession.

Current polls show that while most MAGA supporters back Trump's decision to take military action against Iran, they do not want U.S. ground troops drawn into a prolonged Middle East war. They prefer to see the United States pursue so-called "peace through strength" and secure a quick victory before withdrawing with dignity.

Trump's previously contradictory statements appear to be aimed at appeasing these three forces. However, analysts note that Trump can't satisfy all three at once, leaving him trapped in an "impossible trinity."

RIFT IN MAGA

Recent polls show that a significant portion of MAGA supporters continue to back Trump's military actions against Iran, yet several key MAGA opinion leaders have publicly voiced their opposition or concerns, including conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson, media personality Megyn Kelly and Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Carlson, a conservative podcaster with millions of followers and considerable influence within the MAGA base, has strongly opposed the war, saying that it is "Israel's war" and does not serve U.S. strategic interests.

Kelly has said that U.S. service members died for Iran or Israel rather than America.

The sentiment has been echoed by former Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who publicly criticized Trump, calling the war on Iran "a complete betrayal" of his campaign promises of "no more foreign wars, no more regime change."

Analysts believe that MAGA voters' support for military action against Iran is currently based on their personal loyalty to Trump and the expectation that the United States will achieve a quick and decisive victory. However, if the conflict drags on and economic costs rise, anti-war sentiment within the MAGA movement is likely to grow rapidly.

There are deep anxieties over regional stability as Iran's threats to close the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint responsible for about 20 percent of global oil flows, have raised fears of severe oil supply disruptions. Such disruptions could drive energy prices sharply higher, squeezing American household budgets and potentially undermining the Republican Party's prospects in the upcoming midterm elections.

"Trump has betrayed his MAGA base by going to war after promising to avoid foreign adventurism," Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Darrell West told Xinhua.

"He has not put forward a consistent rationale for the war and every day has a different explanation. All of that is creating big political problems for himself. The longer the war goes on, the more difficult it will be for him."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)