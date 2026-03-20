Trump says he will not put troops in Iran

Xinhua) 10:27, March 20, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he will not put troops in Iran as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran is escalating.

Trump made the remarks when meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the White House.

Asked by a reporter about sending U.S. ground troops to Iran, Trump said, "I'm not putting troops anywhere."

The United States and Israel began large-scale strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, disrupting global shipping, sending oil prices soaring and shaking the global economy.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)