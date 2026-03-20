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Trump says he will not put troops in Iran
(Xinhua) 10:27, March 20, 2026
WASHINGTON, March 19 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he will not put troops in Iran as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran is escalating.
Trump made the remarks when meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the White House.
Asked by a reporter about sending U.S. ground troops to Iran, Trump said, "I'm not putting troops anywhere."
The United States and Israel began large-scale strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, disrupting global shipping, sending oil prices soaring and shaking the global economy.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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