Scenery after snowfall at Guan'egou scenic area in China's Gansu
A drone photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows the scenery after snowfall at Guan'egou scenic area in Dangchang County of Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Liu Hui/Xinhua)
This photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows the scenery after snowfall at Guan'egou scenic area in Dangchang County of Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Liu Hui/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows the scenery after snowfall at Guan'egou scenic area in Dangchang County of Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Liu Hui/Xinhua)
Tourists enjoy the scenery after snowfall at Guan'egou scenic area in Dangchang County of Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 18, 2026. (Photo by Liu Hui/Xinhua)
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