China to tilt medical insurance funds toward primary-level healthcare

Xinhua) 08:06, March 18, 2026

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China will channel more medical insurance resources toward primary-level healthcare institutions to make medical services more accessible and affordable for residents, according to a new policy guideline.

The guideline, jointly issued by the National Healthcare Security Administration, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the National Health Commission (NHC), outlines 14 measures to support the development of primary healthcare services, covering areas such as fund management, reimbursement policies and drug supplies.

Under the policy, newly added annual medical insurance funds will be appropriately tilted toward primary healthcare institutions.

Zhang Liqiang, director of the smart data department at the institute of healthcare security under Capital Medical University, said the move would ease concerns among primary-level institutions and encourage a shift from treatment-focused care to preventive healthcare.

The guideline calls for expanding the number of designated primary healthcare institutions under the medical insurance system. At least one grassroots facility in each township or community will be designated for medical assistance services.

This move is expected to broaden access to nearby medical services, ensuring that more residents receive insured healthcare close to home.

The guideline also pledges that fund settlement procedures will be streamlined to reduce financial pressure on grassroots facilities. Some regions will be encouraged to lower the proportion of deposit funds required from primary healthcare institutions.

The policy further promotes more favorable reimbursement for treatment at primary-level institutions. Differentiated reimbursement rates between hospitals of different levels are set to be expanded, with higher reimbursement ratios for inpatient care at grassroots facilities.

Such policies will help guide patients toward appropriate levels of care and ease the strain on large hospitals, Zhang said.

Referral procedures will also be simplified. For instance, patients who are transferred from higher-level hospitals to primary healthcare institutions for the same illness within a single treatment cycle will not be required to pay a new deductible.

Additional measures include allowing eligible chronic disease patients to receive long-term prescriptions at primary healthcare facilities and moderately expanding the range and quantity of drugs available in rural clinics.

"These measures both provide financial incentives for patients to seek care at the primary level and significantly improve convenience," said Miao Yanqing, a researcher at the health development research center under the NHC. Vulnerable groups such as low-income residents, the elderly and chronic disease patients are expected to benefit the most, she added.

The guideline also supports grassroots healthcare institutions in installing payment facilities equipped with facial-recognition technology and using intelligent assistants to provide round-the-clock online consultation.

Authorities plan to select about 15 regions nationwide to pilot the policies and develop replicable experiences.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)