China's medical insurance fund sees stable operation

Xinhua) 10:32, January 31, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's basic medical insurance fund reported steady operations in 2025, with total revenue reaching approximately 2.95 trillion yuan (about 423 billion U.S. dollars) and expenditure standing at 2.42 trillion yuan, the National Healthcare Security Administration said on Friday.

Breaking down the figures, revenue from the pooled fund for basic medical insurance, which covers employees and includes maternity insurance, reached 1.83 trillion yuan in 2025. The expenditure totaled 1.36 trillion yuan, of which maternity insurance benefits accounted for 135.97 billion yuan, according to the administration.

As of the end of 2024, about 1.33 billion Chinese residents had joined the basic medical insurance schemes.

