China's ocean economy posts steady growth in 2025

Xinhua) 10:00, March 14, 2026

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China's gross ocean product reached nearly 11.02 trillion yuan (about 1.6 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2025, up 5.5 percent year on year, according to data released by the Ministry of Natural Resources on Friday.

The figure accounted for 7.9 percent of the country's gross domestic product, up 0.1 percentage point from the previous year, according to the data.

Primary, secondary and tertiary marine industries accounted for 4.5 percent, 37.2 percent and 58.3 percent of the gross ocean product in terms of added value, respectively, the data showed.

China's ocean economy withstood pressure and maintained high-quality development in 2025, with faster shifts toward quality and efficiency, innovation-driven growth, and integrated marine development and conservation, said Shen Jun, an official with the ministry.

China's total output of marine aquatic products has ranked first globally for many consecutive years, while its port scale has remained the world's largest, Shen said.

The country's shipping volume and container throughput each exceeded one-third of the global total, while China held more than 50 percent of the global market share in shipbuilding and offshore engineering equipment.

Both newly installed and cumulative offshore wind power capacity accounted for more than half of the global total, Shen said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Sheng Chuyi)