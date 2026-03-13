Interview: Stable growth of China's economy brings certainty to global economic outlook -- Kyrgyz expert

Xinhua) 16:26, March 13, 2026

BISHKEK, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Stable growth in China's economy brings certainty to global economic development, a Kyrgyz economist has said.

China's government work report approved during the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress has set the 2026 growth target at 4.5-5 percent.

In an interview with Xinhua, Tolonbek Abdyrov, professor of economics and vice rector of the International Higher School of Medicine in Kyrgyzstan, noted that given the current complex international environment, including rising unilateralism, protectionism, geopolitical tensions, and increasing global market volatility, the growth target is quite realistic.

Under these conditions, the fact that China's economy continues to demonstrate stable growth sends a strong signal to the global economy, the expert said, adding that the target serves as a baseline, leaving room for stronger growth should favorable conditions arise.

He noted that amid global economic slowdowns and heightened uncertainties, China's economic growth target plays a critical role in stabilizing expectations and boosting confidence in the future of the world economy.

"China remains one of the key pillars of the global economy," Abdyrov emphasized. Its industrial production and domestic demand exert a significant influence on global commodity markets, international trade, and investment flows. As a result, the announced growth target is a key indicator for international markets, helping mitigate uncertainty and maintain global economic balance, he added.

The Chinese government has prioritized bolstering domestic demand and building a robust domestic market. Abdyrov highlighted that China's vast domestic market is key to its ability to respond effectively to external challenges.

"A large, stable domestic market helps China better withstand external fluctuations, while offering international partners expanded trade opportunities," he explained, noting that China's market remains one of the largest globally in terms of consumption and import volumes, creating new potential for cooperation in sectors like agriculture, energy, industrial collaboration and services.

As China embarks on the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development, this year's growth target reflects China's policy approach of pursuing effective improvements in quality and reasonable expansion in quantity.

Abdyrov pointed out that the focus is not just on achieving specific growth targets but on establishing a sustainable path for long-term progress.

"China's economic policy has increasingly shifted toward high-quality development, which involves advancing technological production, modernizing industrial structures, and reducing reliance on traditional industries," he said, adding that this approach aims to maintain employment, stimulate domestic demand, and implement structural reforms necessary for long-term economic modernization.

Abdyrov also noted that the Chinese government is focusing more on innovation-driven growth and adapting new quality productive forces to local conditions. He believes China sees innovation as the primary driver of future economic growth, with key technological developments in fields like artificial intelligence and industrial digitalization.

"This shift reflects a broader strategy -- a transition from a growth model based largely on production scale to one where technological advantages play a decisive role," Abdyrov concluded, highlighting that the development of high-tech industries will not only increase productivity but also open new markets and create innovative job opportunities.

"For other countries, China's experience is a valuable example of a gradual transition from a traditional growth model to a more technologically advanced economy," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)