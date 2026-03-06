China's emerging pillar industries to surpass 10 trln yuan in 2030: official

Xinhua) 16:52, March 06, 2026

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China's six emerging pillar industries are expected to surpass 10 trillion yuan (1.45 trillion U.S. dollars) in total value in 2030, Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said Friday.

The combined output of sectors, including integrated circuits, aviation and aerospace, biomedicine, the low-altitude economy, new types of energy storage, and intelligent robots, approached 6 trillion yuan in 2025, Zheng told a press conference on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)