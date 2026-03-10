Interview: China's development fuels global growth, advances multipolar economic order, says Turkish scholar

March 10, 2026

ISTANBUL, March. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's development opens doors for developing countries' self-determined development and a fairer world economic system, a Turkish scholar has said.

China's rise has significantly reshaped the global political economy landscape by broadening development options for countries previously constrained by technological and financial monopolies, said Elif Kaya, a political economist at Istanbul Aydin University, in an interview with Xinhua.

"Many countries today can reach higher stages of development by collaborating with China. They are no longer under the same level of structural pressure from monopoly systems dominated by a limited number of Western-based corporations and institutions," said Kaya.

This transformation has provided developing countries with more opportunities to establish their own industries, businesses and technological capabilities, said Kaya, also director of the China Studies Application and Research Center at the university.

She noted that cooperation with China in infrastructure, production networks and technology has enabled developing countries, particularly in Asia and Africa, to strengthen domestic industrial capacity and reduce dependency on a single economic center.

"Access to affordable infrastructure, production chains and technological cooperation has made it possible for many countries to create their own economic ecosystems and development strategies," she said.

On global supply chains, she said that stronger links with China have contributed to the availability of lower-cost products, services and industrial inputs worldwide.

"This process provides cheaper goods and services for people across the world, especially in the developing world, while also weakening technological monopolies that previously concentrated power in a few economies," she said.

"Therefore, the impact is not purely economic; it also has political implications for national development processes, policy autonomy and long-term strategic planning," she added.

China's growth has also played an important role in fostering a more multipolar global economic structure, she noted.

"Economic power is closely linked to global influence. As China's economy has expanded, international economic relations have become more diversified, reducing the dominance of a single hegemonic system in areas such as technology, finance and trade," she said.

Highlighting trade relations, Kaya said that China has become a major trading partner for many countries, thereby enhancing global economic resilience and reducing overreliance on any single market.

"The diversification of trade partnerships provides alternative development pathways and strengthens economic stability, particularly in an era marked by protectionism and uncertainty," she said.

On China's global contributions, Kaya said that the country's economic growth has generated significant positive spillover effects for the world economy, driven by its scale and integration into global markets.

"When China's economy grows, it has a measurable impact on global growth, global demand and overall welfare," she said, adding that China's development has uplifted global production and trade while supporting broader economic stability.

In the face of rising trade protectionism, China has been supporting multilateral mechanisms and the international trading system, she said, stressing that this continued commitment to openness plays a stabilizing role in the international economic system.

"In essence, China's development is closely interconnected with global development," she said. "It promotes shared growth, expands opportunities for developing countries, reduces monopolistic constraints in the global economy, and contributes to a more balanced, multipolar, inclusive and cooperative international economic order while sustaining long-term global economic stability."

