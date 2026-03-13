China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System to undergo in-orbit upgrade
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) will soon be subjected to an in-orbit upgrade to enable it to provide higher quality services, according to the China Satellite Navigation Office (CSNO).
This upgrade will see adjustments made to optimize the operational status of certain satellites. The office said that it will continuously strengthen the coordination and testing of in-orbit satellites, as well as monitor and maintain system performance, to ensure positive user experience.
As a mature, fully functional and high-performance global satellite navigation system, the BDS currently has 50 operational satellites in orbit. It achieves a global positioning accuracy of better than 10 meters, velocity measurement accuracy better than 0.2 meters per second, and timing accuracy within 20 nanoseconds, the CSNO noted.
Through its Precise Point Positioning (PPP) service signal, it can realize horizontal positioning accuracy better than 0.3 meters and vertical accuracy better than 0.6 meters.
The BDS has been deeply integrated into China's economic and social development, and continuously provides high-precision positioning, navigation and timing services to various users, said the CSNO.
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