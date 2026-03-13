China's Long March-8A rocket launches new internet satellites
A Long March-8A carrier rocket carrying the 20th group of low-orbit internet satellites blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province, March 13, 2026. China launched a Long March-8A carrier rocket on Friday in the southern island province of Hainan, sending a new group of internet satellites into space. The rocket lifted off at 3:48 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. It successfully placed the payloads, the 20th group of low-orbit internet satellites, into preset orbit. (Photo by Liu Jianqiu/Xinhua)
WENCHANG, Hainan, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China launched a Long March-8A carrier rocket on Friday in the southern island province of Hainan, sending a new group of internet satellites into space.
The rocket lifted off at 3:48 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. It successfully placed the payloads, the 20th group of low-orbit internet satellites, into preset orbit.
A Long March-8A carrier rocket carrying the 20th group of low-orbit internet satellites blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province, March 13, 2026. China launched a Long March-8A carrier rocket on Friday in the southern island province of Hainan, sending a new group of internet satellites into space. The rocket lifted off at 3:48 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. It successfully placed the payloads, the 20th group of low-orbit internet satellites, into preset orbit. (Photo by Liu Jianqiu/Xinhua)
A Long March-8A carrier rocket carrying the 20th group of low-orbit internet satellites blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province, March 13, 2026. China launched a Long March-8A carrier rocket on Friday in the southern island province of Hainan, sending a new group of internet satellites into space. The rocket lifted off at 3:48 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. It successfully placed the payloads, the 20th group of low-orbit internet satellites, into preset orbit. (Photo by Liu Jianqiu/Xinhua)
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