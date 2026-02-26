China's LandSpace plans new recovery test for Zhuque-3 reusable rocket in 2026

People visit the model of reusable Zhuque-3 rocket at the 2026 Beijing International Commercial Space Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese commercial aerospace company LandSpace has announced plans to conduct another recovery test for its reusable Zhuque-3 rocket in the second quarter of this year, following a maiden flight that ended with an anomaly in December 2025.

The announcement was made during a session of the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) held recently in Vienna.

The development team is currently optimizing the rocket's landing procedures. Based on the results of the upcoming second-quarter test, the company aims to attempt the first recovery-and-reflight mission in the fourth quarter of 2026, according to a LandSpace press release on Wednesday.

If the first stage of the rocket is recovered successfully, it will be refurbished and used on a subsequent Zhuque-3 launch, achieving reuse, the Beijing-based rocket manufacturer said.

Zhuque-3 is a domestically developed, reusable launch vehicle powered by liquid oxygen-methane. The rocket's first stage is equipped with a reaction control system, grid fins and landing legs, enabling vertical landing and reuse after liftoff.

The rocket completed its maiden flight on Dec. 3, 2025. Its second stage managed to enter its designated orbit, but the recovery of its first stage failed.

Its first-stage booster experienced anomalous combustion during recovery, failing to achieve a soft touchdown on the landing pad, according to LandSpace.

