China's BeiDou industries to exceed 1 trillion yuan in five years: economic planner
(Xinhua) 15:29, March 06, 2026
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Industries based on the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) are likely to see their scale top 1 trillion yuan (about 144.9 billion U.S. dollars) in five years, head of the country's top economic planner said Friday.
China will continue to implement a project to promote large-scale application of the BDS, Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.
