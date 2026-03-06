China's BeiDou industries to exceed 1 trillion yuan in five years: economic planner

Xinhua) 15:29, March 06, 2026

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Industries based on the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) are likely to see their scale top 1 trillion yuan (about 144.9 billion U.S. dollars) in five years, head of the country's top economic planner said Friday.

China will continue to implement a project to promote large-scale application of the BDS, Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.

