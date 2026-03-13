Chinese FM calls for end to military operations in Middle East

Xinhua) 10:59, March 13, 2026

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday called on all parties to urge those involved in the current conflict in the Middle East to cease military operations as soon as possible and prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the appeal in a phone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

Abdelatty briefed Wang on the regional situation and Egypt's position, expressing Egypt's deep concern about the current war. Citing a resolution recently passed by the UN Security Council, Abdelatty said the Egyptian side called on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid further regional unrest.

The Egyptian side highly appreciates China's balanced and impartial position and the important role it has played, and is willing to continue to maintain close communication with China to help de-escalate the situation as soon as possible, he said.

For his part, Wang reiterated China's principled position, saying that China and Egypt, as responsible countries, both advocate resolving regional issues through dialogue and consultation and oppose the reckless use of force.

The prolonged conflict in the Middle East will only bring more suffering to the local people, weigh heavily on the regional economy, and further undermine international and regional security and stability, Wang said.

Stressing that an immediate ceasefire represents the broad consensus of the international community, Wang said that China stands ready to maintain communication and coordination with regional countries, including Egypt, and continue to play a constructive role in striving for peace.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)