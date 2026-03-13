China's tech innovation momentum strengthens in first 2 months of 2026

Xinhua) 08:54, March 13, 2026

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- China's technological innovation has enjoyed good momentum during the first two months of the year, latest tax data showed on Thursday.

Data released by the State Taxation Administration has revealed that in January and February, sales revenue of high-tech industries had increased by 16.1 percent year on year, while that of the research and technical services sector had surged by 23.6 percent compared with a year earlier.

Data also revealed rapid advancement in the integration of the digital and real economies during this two-month period. Notably, the amount spent by Chinese enterprises on digital technology procurement had increased by 10.8 percent year on year in the first two months of 2026.

The data further showed that "the endogenous driving force of China's innovation-driven development continued to strengthen," said Chen Binkai, vice president of the Central University of Finance and Economics, located in Beijing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)