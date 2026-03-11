Interview: China prioritizes innovation-driven high-quality growth: scholar

March 11, 2026

OSLO, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China's ongoing "two sessions" and the draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan signal a clear shift toward higher-quality, innovation-led growth, said Carl Fey, professor of strategy at BI Norwegian Business School and former dean of Nottingham University Business School China.

In a recent written interview with Xinhua, Fey said the new blueprint suggests China is no longer evaluating development mainly by GDP growth rates, but by the quality and technological content of growth, with innovation and "new quality productive forces" taking center stage in the country's next phase of development.

The draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) was submitted to the national legislature for examination during the annual session of the National People's Congress. The government work report stressed high-quality development, stronger domestic demand and faster advances in science and technology.

One notable feature of the new blueprint, Fey said, is its strong emphasis on emerging and future industries. Official documents released during the "two sessions" show that China will foster sectors such as quantum technology, embodied AI, brain-computer interfaces, hydrogen energy, nuclear fusion, and 6G mobile communications.

Fey also noted that the plan places greater emphasis on domestic consumption, green development and high-level opening up. The government work report and related policy documents indicate that China will roll out measures to boost consumption and personal income, while continuing to improve the environment for foreign investment and expand market access.

In Fey's view, these priorities could create broader opportunities for international businesses, including European firms, while offering valuable lessons for other countries seeking to balance economic growth, innovation and sustainability.

Despite challenges, he said China has demonstrated a strong capacity for long-term planning and effective policy implementation, and its new development blueprint points to solid momentum in the years ahead.

"It is clear that China has a very bright future over the next five years -- a future most countries can only dream of," Fey said.

