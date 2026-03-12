In pics: final match of men's 10km interval start sitting of Para Cross-Country Skiing at Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games

Xinhua) 09:30, March 12, 2026

Mao Zhongwu of China celebrates after the final match of the men's 10km interval start sitting of Para Cross-Country Skiing at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Tesero, Italy, March 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Ivan Golubkov (front L) of Russia competes during the final match of the men's 10km interval start sitting of Para Cross-Country Skiing at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Tesero, Italy, March 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Zheng Pneg of China competes during the final match of the men's 10km interval start sitting of Para Cross-Country Skiing at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Tesero, Italy, March 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Ivan Golubkov (L) of Russia reacts after the final match of the men's 10km interval start sitting of Para Cross-Country Skiing at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Tesero, Italy, March 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

