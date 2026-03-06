Highlights of Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games
Orietta Berto (front) of Italy competes during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 3 match between China and Italy at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Yang Jinqiao of China celebrates after the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 3 match between China and Italy at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Wang Meng of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 3 match between China and Italy at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Wang Meng of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 3 match between China and Italy at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)
Wang Meng of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 3 match between China and Italy at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)
Yang Jinqiao of China reacts during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 3 match between China and Italy at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Record-breaking 612 athletes qualified for Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics
- Liu, Ji named as China's flagbearers for Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics opening ceremony
- China wins opener in wheelchair curling mixed doubles' Paralympic debut
- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin urges Winter Olympians to pursue new glory
- China to send 70 athletes to Milan-Cortina Paralympic Winter Games
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.