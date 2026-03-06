Highlights of Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games

Xinhua) 15:27, March 06, 2026

Orietta Berto (front) of Italy competes during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 3 match between China and Italy at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Yang Jinqiao of China celebrates after the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 3 match between China and Italy at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Wang Meng of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 3 match between China and Italy at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Wang Meng of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 3 match between China and Italy at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)

Wang Meng of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 3 match between China and Italy at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)

Yang Jinqiao of China reacts during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 3 match between China and Italy at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)

