Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin urges Winter Olympians to pursue new glory

Xinhua) 13:05, March 02, 2026

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin meets with the Chinese delegation for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin called on the country's Winter Olympians to remain humble and steady, continue improving their competitiveness and strive for new glory in the upcoming Winter Olympics preparation cycle.

Shen made the remarks on Saturday in Beijing during a meeting with the Chinese delegation for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, who achieved the best result at an overseas Winter Games with five gold, four silver and six bronze medals.

China sent its largest-ever delegation to an overseas Winter Olympics for the Milan-Cortina Games, fielding 126 athletes in 91 events across 15 disciplines. The team earned a total of 15 medals, equaling its overall medal count from Beijing 2022.

Shen extended hearty congratulations to the delegation for its brilliant performances, and emphasized that the Winter Olympians have also demonstrated the Olympic spirit and the spirit of Chinese sports to match with their outstanding achievements in ice and snow.

With the new Winter Olympics preparation cycle underway, Shen also expressed her hope that the team will reflect on its successful experiences, keep developing new talents, and strive for new heights in the French Alps 2030 Winter Olympics.

