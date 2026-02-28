Launch ceremony of Chinese delegation for upcoming Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games held in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:31, February 28, 2026

Members of Chinese delegation pose for a group photo after the launch ceremony of Chinese delegation for the upcoming Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, China, Feb. 27, 2026. The Games will take place March 6-15, with 79 medal events across six sports. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Para ice hockey athlete Wang Zhidong of China delivers a speech during the launch ceremony of Chinese delegation for the upcoming Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, China, Feb. 27, 2026. The Games will take place March 6-15, with 79 medal events across six sports. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Chinese delegation members attend the launch ceremony for the upcoming Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, China, Feb. 27, 2026. The Games will take place March 6-15, with 79 medal events across six sports. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Snowboard coach Liu Song delivers a speech during the launch ceremony of Chinese delegation for the upcoming Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, China, Feb. 27, 2026. The Games will take place March 6-15, with 79 medal events across six sports. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

