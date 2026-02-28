China to send 70 athletes to Milan-Cortina Paralympic Winter Games

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China announced on Friday a 167-member delegation, including 70 athletes, to compete in 71 events across six sports at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, marking the country's largest delegation and most extensive event participation in an overseas Winter Paralympics.

The 51 male and 19 female athletes are all amateurs, with 62 of them having competed in the Winter Paralympics. Their average age is 27, ranging from 18 to 40 years old.

"It will be my second Winter Paralympics. I'm happy that I can continue to show myself on the biggest stage," said China's Para cross-country skier and Para biathlete Liu Zixu, who won the country's first gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics.

"After training and technical and tactical accumulation, I hope to push my limits for a better result at these Games," he added.

The Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics will be held from March 6 to 15, featuring 79 events across six sports - Para Alpine skiing, Para biathlon, Para cross-country skiing, Para ice hockey, Para snowboard and wheelchair curling, with over 600 athletes from 52 countries and regions expected to compete.

It will mark China's seventh appearance at the Winter Paralympics.

