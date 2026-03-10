Highlights of wheelchair curling matches at Milan-Cortina Paralympics

Xinhua) 10:01, March 10, 2026

Wang Meng (C) of China reacts during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 7 between China and the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Wang Meng (front) of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 7 between China and the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Yang Jinqiao/Wang Meng (R) of China clap hands during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 7 between China and the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Wang Meng (C) of China reacts during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 7 between China and the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

China's coach Ru Xia (L) instructs Yang Jinqiao and Wang Meng (R) during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 7 between China and the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Yang Jinqiao (L)/Wang Meng of China clap hands during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 7 between China and the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Wang Meng (R) of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 7 between China and the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Yang Jinqiao/Wang Meng (L) of China clap hands during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 7 between China and the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Yang Jinqiao (2nd L)/Wang Meng (1st L) of China communicate during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 7 between China and the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Yang Jinqiao (R)/Wang Meng of China clap hands during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 7 between China and the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Wang Haitao of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Li Nana (L) of China celebrates with teammate Zhang Mingliang during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Zhang Mingliang of China reacts during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Li Nana (R) of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Li Nana, Chen Jianxin and Zhang Mingliang (from L to R) of China react during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Wang Haitao of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Zhang Mingliang of China celebrates after winning the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Zhang Mingliang (C) of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Mia Larsen Sveberg (L) of Norway communicates with teammate Ole Fredrik Syversen during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Players of China cheer up during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Zhang Mingliang (front R) of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Players of China cheer up during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Zhang Mingliang (R) of China celebrates after winning the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Chen Jianxin (L) of China celebrates with teammate Li Nana during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Chen Jianxin (L) of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Chen Jianxin (L) of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Wang Haitao (front) of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Li Nana (R) of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

