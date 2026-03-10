Highlights of wheelchair curling matches at Milan-Cortina Paralympics
Wang Meng (C) of China reacts during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 7 between China and the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Wang Meng (front) of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 7 between China and the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Yang Jinqiao/Wang Meng (R) of China clap hands during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 7 between China and the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Wang Meng (C) of China reacts during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 7 between China and the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
China's coach Ru Xia (L) instructs Yang Jinqiao and Wang Meng (R) during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 7 between China and the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Yang Jinqiao (L)/Wang Meng of China clap hands during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 7 between China and the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Wang Meng (R) of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 7 between China and the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Yang Jinqiao/Wang Meng (L) of China clap hands during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 7 between China and the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Yang Jinqiao (2nd L)/Wang Meng (1st L) of China communicate during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 7 between China and the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Yang Jinqiao (R)/Wang Meng of China clap hands during the wheelchair curling mixed doubles round robin session 7 between China and the United States at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Wang Haitao of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Li Nana (L) of China celebrates with teammate Zhang Mingliang during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Zhang Mingliang of China reacts during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Li Nana (R) of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Li Nana, Chen Jianxin and Zhang Mingliang (from L to R) of China react during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Wang Haitao of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Zhang Mingliang of China celebrates after winning the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Zhang Mingliang (C) of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Mia Larsen Sveberg (L) of Norway communicates with teammate Ole Fredrik Syversen during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Players of China cheer up during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Zhang Mingliang (front R) of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Players of China cheer up during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Zhang Mingliang (R) of China celebrates after winning the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Chen Jianxin (L) of China celebrates with teammate Li Nana during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Chen Jianxin (L) of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Chen Jianxin (L) of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Wang Haitao (front) of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Li Nana (R) of China competes during the wheelchair curling mixed team round robin session 6 match between China and Norway at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, March 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cai Jiayun turns 'ordinary' grit into China's first Milan-Cortina Paralympic gold
- Highlights of Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games
- Record-breaking 612 athletes qualified for Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics
- Liu, Ji named as China's flagbearers for Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics opening ceremony
- China wins opener in wheelchair curling mixed doubles' Paralympic debut
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.