China's foreign trade up 18.3 pct in first two months of 2026

March 10, 2026

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade grew 18.3 percent year on year in the first two months of 2026, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

Total goods trade volume reached 7.73 trillion yuan (about 1.12 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period, the data showed.

Exports rose 19.2 percent from the same period last year to reach 4.62 trillion yuan, while imports went up 17.1 percent to 3.11 trillion yuan, according to the data.

