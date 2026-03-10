China to promote smart, green transport in 2026-2030: official

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- China will promote the digital and green transition of its transport sector during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), Minister of Transport Liu Wei said on Monday.

Over the next five years, the country will promote the application of artificial intelligence in the transport sector, and work to advance the development of smart highways, smart ports, and smart shipping, Liu said on the sidelines of the annual session of the national legislature.

The country will also promote the development of zero-carbon transport corridors and stations as part of efforts to boost low-carbon development of the transport sector, Liu said, adding that China will step up the application of clean energy transportation equipment such as new energy vehicles and vessels during the period.

At present, the coverage of charging facilities in expressway service areas across the country has reached 98.8 percent, Liu said, noting that the country will work to increase the capacity of high-power charging facilities this year to ease the difficulties in finding charging piles and cut down waiting time.

Liu also said that during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, the country will implement initiatives to enhance intercity commuting efficiency in metropolitan areas, significantly increasing the proportion of the population with access to one-hour commuting within these areas.

The transport sector plays a vital role in serving the public, Liu said, noting that on average, about 550 million parcels are handled across the country every day, which translates to three parcels per person per week.

