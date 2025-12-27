East China port sees record high sea-rail transport container throughput

Xinhua) 10:53, December 27, 2025

HANGZHOU, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province has handled over 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of sea-rail transport containers throughput this year as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, a historic high representing an 11.4 percent year-on-year increase, according to the port.

The port has actively fostered an open layout that facilitates connectivity between domestic and international markets, as well as between the country's eastern and western regions, since launching the sea-rail intermodal transport service in 2009.

To date, the port's sea-rail intermodal transport network spans 69 cities across 16 provincial-level regions in China. Its throughput has risen from 1 million TEUs in 2020 to 2 million TEUs this year.

As a crucial hub for the Yangtze River Economic Belt and the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, the port links inland areas with the global market via sea-rail intermodal transport.

