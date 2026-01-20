China's transport networks mobilize to ensure safety amid major cold wave

Xinhua) 09:09, January 20, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- A widespread cold wave, the first of 2026, has swept across China, bringing heavy snow, freezing rain, and icy conditions that have disrupted transportation in multiple regions. Authorities have activated emergency protocols to ensure safe travel, with transport departments at all levels implementing round-the-clock monitoring and response measures.

The Ministry of Transport, in collaboration with other agencies, held urgent consultations to strengthen dynamic monitoring of road networks and enhance coordination across provinces and municipalities.

Over the past weekend, Beijing experienced significant snowfall, with accumulations exceeding 10 cm in certain areas. The city's transport commission mobilized over 4,000 emergency workers and 2,600 pieces of snow-removal equipment to clear key routes, bridges, and ramps continuously, while also deploying resources at high-risk sections such as sharp curves and slopes to guarantee safety.

In neighboring Hebei Province, similar measures were implemented, with the transport department pre-positioning emergency supplies and machinery.

"As of now, during this round of heavy snowfall, Hebei's trunk roads have deployed 3,446 personnel and 1,111 sets of equipment, clearing 13,232 kilometers of routes," said an official from the provincial transportation department.

Shanxi Province in north China addressed its challenging terrain -- featuring mountainous roads, steep slopes, and heavy truck traffic -- by deploying anti-icing equipment and materials in advance. Shanxi Transportation Holdings Group coordinated with meteorological and police departments to implement real-time adjustments, including speed restrictions and vehicle controls when necessary.

Meanwhile, in central China's Henan Province, bi-hourly inspections of the road network were conducted, and a detailed inventory of icy sections was maintained, with forces pre-positioned at over 600 vulnerable spots.

Shandong Province in east China established a direct weather information channel and an on-call emergency mechanism, with 29,000 personnel and 2,600 snowplows on standby. An expressway toll station worker said they have dispatched 40 machines and 116 personnel to spread 790 tonnes of melting agents to maintain normal traffic flow.

The railway sector has also intensified its efforts. China State Railway Group coordinated departments such as operations and power supply to monitor weather changes continuously, using surveillance systems to inspect tracks and equipment.

"We will closely monitor conditions and dynamically adjust train operations, including implementing speed limits or cancellations, to prioritize passenger safety," said a representative from China State Railway Group.

Beijing Daxing International Airport utilized 13 de-icing positions and 49 de-icing vehicles, while Wuhan Tianhe Airport prepared snow blowers and de-icing equipment. Airlines like Air China, China Southern, and China Eastern increased staff to assist passengers with re-booking and updates, ensuring smooth travel amid the challenges.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)