Home>>
Xi's special envoy Ni Hong to attend Chilean president's inauguration
(Xinhua) 16:05, March 09, 2026
BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Chilean side, President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy and Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong will attend the presidential inauguration of Jose Antonio Kast in Chile's capital Santiago on March 11, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Senior CPC official meets with Chilean delegation
- "Cherry Express" from Chile to amply supply China's New Year market
- China congratulates Jose Antonio Kast on winning Chile's presidential election: FM
- Chinese FM meets former Chilean president
- Chinese Embassy responds to concerns over fishing vessels entering Chilean waters and ports, emphasizing the accusations are unfounded
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.