Xi's special envoy Ni Hong to attend Chilean president's inauguration

Xinhua) 16:05, March 09, 2026

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Chilean side, President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy and Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong will attend the presidential inauguration of Jose Antonio Kast in Chile's capital Santiago on March 11, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)